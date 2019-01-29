Molineux Pilot Seating Options For Safe Standing

A selection of seating options for safe standing's being piloted at Molineux, one of the first Premier League stadiums to trial it.

Three rail seat solutions have been installed in an unused block of the Billy Wright Stand, with another two going in this week.

At the moment government law stops any form of standing in the top two tiers of English football

But the latest edition of the Green Guide contains new guidelines on the use of 'seats incorporating barriers'.

Sports ground safety bosses say that provided certain strict conditions are met cboth independent barriers and seats incorporating barriers can be licensed as compliant with the government's policy.

Last season, Wolves managing director, Laurie Dalrymple, confirmed the club's interest in this, and was delighted to be able to offer the SAG and

supporters the chance to preview potential seating.