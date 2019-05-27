Missing Dudley Woman: Murder Investigation Launched

27 May 2019, 06:03 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 06:07

Julia Rawson Dudley missing person murder investig

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing woman who was last seen two weeks ago.

Julia Rawson disappeared from her home on May 12th. and her body has not yet been found.

West Midlands Police say inquiries have led them to believe the 42-year-old from Dudley has since died, and they've now launched a murder investigation.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of kidnap, and then on suspicion of murder.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender and then rearrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers have been granted extensions to question both suspects.

Detectives have been searching a property on Mission Drive in Tipton and a nearby canal in connection with the investigation.

Julia's family have been kept informed of the latest developments, police said.

The force have asked anyone with information about Ms Rawson's disappearance to come forward.

