Men Arrested Over Suspected Drug Offences

A 31 year old man from Castle Vale and a 28 year old from West Bromwhich have been arrested by police on suspicion of drug offences.

They were stopped in Foster Avenue in Cannock around 17:30 on April 23rd.

The 28 year old has also been questioned on suspicon of possession of an offensive weapon.

The arrests were made by Staffordshire Police.