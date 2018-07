Man Stabbed In Tipton

A man has been stabbed multiple times in Tipton town centre in broad daylight.

The 39 year old victim was attacked in Owen Street on Wednesday 25 July just before 1:30pm, he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It isn't thought he knew his attacker.

Police say it was a nasty attack in an area which would have been busy at that time of day and they're urging anyone with information to come forward.