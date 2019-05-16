Man Shot Twice In Alum Rock

16 May 2019, 09:36

Police siren

A 21 year old man's been taken to hospital after being shot twice in Alum Rock

 He was hurt in Belchers Lane last night just before 11pm.

No arrests have been made and his injuries to the back and arm and not believed to be life threatening.

Inspector Jon Kiteley from force CID, said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation and asking anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist us in understanding the circumstances around this shooting."

Alum Rock Road and Cotterills Lane have been closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

