Man Shot By Armed Police In Bromsgrove

A man's in hospital after being shot by police in Bromsgrove.

It happened at around 1:44am this morning, after reports of a man with a handgun in School Road.

Armed police were deployed to the area, and a man in his 50's was shot in Birmingham Road.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he underwent surgery, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident has now been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Moore said: "It is standard procedure that incidents of this nature are referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct and we will now work with them as they carry out their enquiries."