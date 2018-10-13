Man Murdered In Dudley Carpark

13 October 2018, 10:37 | Updated: 13 October 2018, 10:38

Police

A man has been stabbed to death in a carpark in Dudley.

Police were alerted by ambulance colleagues who were treating a man who had been stabbed on a car park on Engine Lane, Brierley Hill, at around 1am.

The man who is in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men, aged 30, 27 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody for questioning.

A cordon remains in place and house to house enquiries are continuing.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from Force CID, said: "We are working to establish the circumstances around the sad death of this man. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely painful and difficult time.

"Knife crime ruins lives and devastates families. We are determined to bring anyone who thinks it is acceptable to carry and use one to justice, but we need your help, so I would urge anyone who saw this, or has any other information which can assist our investigation to contact us as soon as possible quoting log number 145 of 13 October."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Little Mix make a public service announcement

WATCH: Little Mix Issue An Official Apology... For Snatching Your Wigs
Little Mix went head-to-head in a quiz with Tom, a die-hard Mixer

WATCH: Little Mix Challenged A Mixer To A Test On All Things LM
Perrie Edwards reveals the reason she's mean to her boyfriend

WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Admits She Puts Her Boyfriend Through Hell To Get The Perfect Picture
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently welcomed daughter True to their family

Khloe Kardashian Responds To French Montana Cheating Rumour With Cryptic Tweet

News

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan in the 1999 music video

Here's Every 90s Reference in Charli XCX & Troye Sivan's '1999' Video