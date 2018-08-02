Man Jailed For Life For Solihull Murder

A man who fatally stabbed another man in Solihull before going on the run has been sentenced to life behind bars.

22 year old James Atherley attacked Callum Lees, who was 20 years old, on a balcony of a flat in Kingshurst last August.

The victim then stumbled out into the street clutching his neck and died later in hospital.

James Atherley then went on the run to Newcastle booking into a hotel under a false name, but after a couple of days he was telling people his name and where he as from.

While on a night out he got into a argument at a nightclub telling people, ‘don't mess with me, I'm wanted for murder'.

He was later arrested after a member of the public witnessed the argument and got in touch with police.

Atherley denied murder arguing it was self-defence, but the jury didn't believe him and he was sentenced to 26 years in prison.