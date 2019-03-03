Man Jailed For Drug Driving Kings Heath Crash

3 March 2019, 10:58

Ritchie Cook WMP

A West Midlands man who crashed his car after drug driving in Kings Heath, seriously injuring a woman has been jailed.

Ritchie Cook of Greenlands Avenue, Redditch, was driving along Alcester Road South last July when he lost control of his car.

It caused him to veer to the wrong side of the road, mount the pavement and hit a stationary car.

He then hit a woman who was walking along the pavement, and his car only stopped when he crashed into a wall.

His victim needed numerous surgeries on her foot and she's been left with permanent tissue damage.

The 28 year old admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving as well as drug driving, after ketamine was found in his system.

Detective Sergeant Phil Hinton, from Force CID, said: "This sentencing proves dangerous drivers who take risks on our roads, risking the lives of themselves and others, will not be let off lightly.

“I hope this acts as a deterrent to those who think they are invincible and can get away with drug driving."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Jordyn Woods cried as she revealed what really went down.

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Kylie Jenner's BFF Cries As She Admits Tristan Thompson ‘Kissed Her On The Lips’

News

Jordyn Woods branded a liar by Khloe Kardashian after Red Table Talk interview

Red Table Talk: Khloé Kardashian Brands Jordyn Woods A Liar & Says She's The Reason Her Family Broke Up

News

Game of Thrones is about to return for the last time

How Can I Watch Game Of Thrones Season 8? Here's How To Watch It For FREE Online

TV & Film

How to watch Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk and when

Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk: Watch The Full Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith HERE

News

Taylor Swift 2019: Taylor To Release New Song Tonight? Fans Adamant New Single Will Drop Tonight

Taylor Swift 2019: Taylor To Release New Song Tonight? Fans Adamant New Single Will Drop In Matter Of Hours

Taylor Swift