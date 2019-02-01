Man Jailed After Police Chase Through Shirley and Dickens Heath

A man who reversed twice into a police car and got up to 80 miles an hour on roads in Shirley has been jailed.

Michael Gaffey, also tried to drive at an officer on 25 June 2017.

He appeared to come to a stop in Tythe Barn Lane in Dickens Heath, before reversing into a police car, which escaped much damage.

The 28 year old then came to a stop on Rumbush Lane, before reversing his car into a police car again, causing the airbags to inflate.

He abandoned his car a short time later, but police were able to trace him down and he was arrested.

Mr Gaffey, of no fixed address was found guilty and convicted of dangerous driving, having no insurance and assault.

He was handed a 3 year sentence and banned from the road for five and a half years.