Man Jailed After Police Chase Through Shirley and Dickens Heath

1 February 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 10:15

Michael Gaffey WMP

A man who reversed twice into a police car and got up to 80 miles an hour on roads in Shirley has been jailed.

Michael Gaffey, also tried to drive at an officer on 25 June 2017.

He appeared to come to a stop in Tythe Barn Lane in Dickens Heath, before reversing into a police car, which escaped much damage.

The 28 year old then came to a stop on Rumbush Lane, before reversing his car into a police car again, causing the airbags to inflate.

He abandoned his car a short time later, but police were able to trace him down and he was arrested. 

 

 

Mr Gaffey, of no fixed address was found guilty and convicted of dangerous driving, having no insurance and assault.

He was handed a 3 year sentence and banned from the road for five and a half years.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Maroon 5 will perform at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: How Much Are Maroon 5 Getting Paid To Perform?

Maroon 5

Love Island Ellie Brown hit's back at critic defending Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel

Love Island’s Ellie Brown Defends Kaz Crossley And Josh Denzel After Break-Up

TV & Film

Rare Harry Styles topless photo shared on his 25th birthday

Harry Styles's Photographer Shared A Never Seen Before Topless Photo For His 25th Birthday
Kylie Jenner spent $10,000 in one year on Postmates deliveries.

Kylie Jenner Spent Over $10k On Food Deliveries Including A Single Carrot

News

Taylor Swift and James Corden are rumoured to be appearing in Carpool Karaoke together

The Late Late Show Have Hinted That Taylor Swift Will Appear On Carpool Karaoke

Taylor Swift