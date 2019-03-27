Man Injured in Edgbaston Violent Carjacking

A man in his 40's has been taken to hospital after a violent carjacking in Edgbaston.

The victim was approached by up to seven men on Calthorpe Road on Monday 25 March at around 8:30pm.

He was then knocked to the floor and was hit across the head.

The men then stole the victims keys to his Mercedes and they all jumped into the car and sped off.

Police have released images of men they would like to speak to in connection to the carjacking.

Detective Sergeant Simon Kershaw, from Force CID, said: "This was a nasty robbery where the carjackers were not afraid to use violence.

"They were determined to steal a car and willing to inflict injury to achieve their aim.

"This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who suffered a cut to the head which required hospital treatment.

"The offenders drove off at speed, putting pedestrians and other road users at risk, and we are asking for the public's help in tracing those responsible."