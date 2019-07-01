Man Dies In Staffordshire Reservoir

A 21-year-old man has died after he got into difficulty in Chasewater reservoir in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called after the man and a teenage girl were seen struggling in the water in Burntwood at around 6pm on Sunday.

The girl made it out safely but the man died, despite the efforts of medics, the fire service and the air ambulance, Staffordshire Police said.

The force said they are continuing to investigate how the pair got into difficulty.

This week's good weather has coincided with a number of drownings in England.

On Thursday and Friday three men's bodies were pulled from the sea off the coast of south-west England.

Two were discovered near Torquay on Thursday and one was found near Prussia Cove, Cornwall, on Friday.

This followed the death of 12-year-old Shukri Yahya Abdi, who drowned in the River Irwell in Bury, Lancashire, on Thursday.