Man Dies In Birmingham Crash

A 19 year old has died after after a crash i the Selly Oak area of Birmingham.

The car he was driving, a black Chevrolet Matiz, is believed to have left the road and hit a tree, just before 10.30pm on Thursday 17th January.

The 19-year-old, who was the only person in the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for investigations and has since re-opened.