Man Dies After West Brom Crash

A man in his 30's has died after being hit by a car in West Bromwich.

Police were called to Trinity Way just before 1.40pm to reports of man lying injured in the road having been hit by a silver Renault Clio.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The Clio has been seized for forensic analysis, and Trinity Way is currently closed in both directions to allow for a collision investigation to take place.



Investigators are also appealing for those with dashcam footage to get in touch as part of the on-going enquiry.