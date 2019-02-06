Man Denies Killing Ex-Partner In West Brom

The ex partner of a woman who was found dead in her West Bromwich home on New Year's Eve is set to face trial in May after pleading not guilty to her murder.

Michael Foran appeared via a prison videolink at Wolverhampton Crown Court alongside Keith O'Dwyer, who is accused of helping the alleged killer to evade arrest by taking him to Merseyside.

Foran, of no fixed abode, is accused of murdering 33-year-old June Jones on a day between December 16 and December 31 last year, when her body was discovered at her maisonette in West Bromwich.

O'Dywer entered a not guilty plea to a charge of assisting an offender by taking Foran to Liverpool on December 31 with the intention of impeding his apprehension.

Foran, 32, and O'Dwyer, 34, of Camberley House, Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, spoke only to enter their pleas and confirm they could understand the proceedings during a hearing on Wednesday.

Both men were remanded in custody to HMP Hewell in Worcestershire to reappear in court on April 15.

Judge James Burbidge QC told the men: "Each of you have denied responsibility for the crimes alleged against you.

"You will face your trial at this Crown Court on May 28th. In the meantime I remand both of you in custody."

The trial is expected to last for up to three weeks.