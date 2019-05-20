Man Critical After Walsall Shooting

20 May 2019, 06:58 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 07:00

tape

A man in his 20's is in a critical condition after being shot in the stomach in the Birchills area of Walsall.

The victim was attacked in the Wolverhampton Road hairdressers yesterday afternoon when some men walked in and attacked him.

It's then believed one of the men left and returned with what's thought to be a shot gun.

The men ran off and a police investigation has now started to identify who did it, no arrests have been made.

