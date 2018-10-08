Man Critical After Stabbing In Selly Oak Car Jacking Attempt

A 22 year-old man is in a critical condition after being chased and stabbed in the stomach and chest in a "shocking" attempted carjacking.

The victim was found collapsed by a friend in an alleyway off Heeley Road, Selly Oak, on Sunday, West Midlands Police.

It is believed the suspects fled in a small silver-coloured car.

West Midlands Police, who described the incident as "shocking", received a 999 call from the victim's friend just before 6.30am.

It appears the pair were approached by two black men in their late teens shortly after parking their car.

The would-be carjackers demanded the car keys and chased them into an alleyway where the victim was stabbed in the stomach and chest. He was rushed to hospital.

West Midlands Police Inspector Jonathan Kiteley said: "Enquiries are under way to trace the attackers and we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the Selly Oak area this morning from 5.30am and may have seen anything suspicious or people matching the descriptions of the attackers.

"We are also looking at the possibility the same two men attacked a group in Selly Hill Road earlier this morning. In that incident, offenders described as black men aged around 18 and wearing scarves across their faces demanded money before fleeing empty-handed.

"This is a shocking incident which has left a young man seriously ill in hospital. I would urge anyone who suspects who might be involved to contact us immediately so we can take these dangerous individuals off the street.

"We don't need people to leave their names, they can call in confidence, we just need information to help us catch those responsible."