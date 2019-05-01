Man Critical After Being Shot In The Face In Birmingham

1 May 2019, 12:13 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 12:15

police tape

A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the face.

The shooting happened at an address in the Balsall Heath area of Birmingham at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Police and medics were called to the property in Edgbaston Road where they found the injured man in cardiac arrest, with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The man remains in a critical condition.

A police cordon is still in place at the scene and forensic examinations are continuing in a bid to piece together exactly what happened.

Detectives have spoken to witnesses and have been going door-to-door, collecting CCTV and speaking to residents who may have seen or heard anything.

A police spokesman said: "The investigation is at an early stage and officers are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances and motive for the incident."

