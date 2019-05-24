Man Charged Over Fatal Dudley Crash

Officers investigating a crash in which a teenager died in Dudley yesterday (Thursday 23 May) have charged a man in connection with her death.

Arthur Pinches, of High Oak in Brierley Hill has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

Police were called to Tansey Green Lane in Pensnett just after midnight after a car hit a wall.

Sadly, a 17-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

The 27-year-old mechanic was due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 24 May).