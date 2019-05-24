Man Charged Over Fatal Dudley Crash

24 May 2019, 13:57 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 14:02

Prison

Officers investigating a crash in which a teenager died in Dudley yesterday (Thursday 23 May) have charged a man in connection with her death.

Arthur Pinches, of High Oak in Brierley Hill has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

Police were called to Tansey Green Lane in Pensnett just after midnight after a car hit a wall.

Sadly, a 17-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

The 27-year-old mechanic was due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 24 May).

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet and Taron Egerton all appear on Capital Breakfast's podcast

Kevin Hart Roasts Your Fave Celebs In Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Fans are demanding a Niall Horan x Khalid collab happens

Niall Horan Responds To Khalid On Twitter - And Now Fans Demand A Collab
Kevin Jonas leaves wife Danielle love letters while he's away

Kevin Jonas Leaves Wife Danielle Love Letters Every Day He's Not There

News

Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about her depression

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson ‘Wanted To End Her Life’ When Crippling Depression Took Its Toll

TV & Film

Rihanna recently revealed she's been living in Londn

Inside Rihanna's Lavish London Home Worth £30m Where She's Been Secretly Living For A YEAR

Rihanna