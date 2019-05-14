Man Charged After Balsall Heath Shooting

14 May 2019, 10:43 | Updated: 14 May 2019, 10:44

Gun

A man's been charged with attempted murder after a 21 year old man was shot in the face in Balsall Heath.

Nathan Emanuel from Grange Road in Small Heath is accused of carrying out the attack on 30th April.

The victim remains in a critical condition after it happened outside of an address on Edgbaston Road after 9:30pm.

The 44 year old is due before magistrates and is also facing other charges.

He's accused of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and robbery in relation to an alleged attack minutes earlier.

