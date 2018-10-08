Man Arrested After 85 Year Old Man Violently Attacked In West Brom Home

A burglary suspect has been arrested by police after an 85 year old man was violently attacked in his West Bromwich home.

West Midlands Police said the pensioner was grabbed around the throat and pinned to a chair on September 14.

The intruder was disturbed minutes later and fled empty-handed, and appears to have smashed his way into a conservatory at a neighbouring address, police said.

Officers forced their way into an address in Dudley where they arrested a 22-year-old man on Saturday at 10.45pm.

West Midlands Police described it as "a really significant arrest", adding that the man has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after an electric stun-gun device was found at the raided property. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Sergeant Martin Richardson said: "Forensics experts examined the addresses and identified a potential known offender as the culprit ? and last night we traced him to an address in Netherton where he was arrested.

"The offence he's wanted in connection with was a shocking one for the victim. The offender sneaked in through an insecure rear door and subjected the resident to a violent assault that included grabbing him by the neck.

"This is a really significant arrest and we'll be working hard to bring a successful conviction and get justice for the victims."