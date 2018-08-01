Major Fire Breaks Out In Smethwick

1 August 2018, 13:45

Fire in Smethwick

Giant plumes of smoke have been seen over Birmingham today.

A fire broke out at appropriately midday at Rolfe Street, Smethwick.  

It is believed the outbreak was caused by multiple cars at a garage near Rolfe Street station. 

West Midlands Fire Service have issued a statement on the matter: 

"We have a paramedic officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team in attendance at a large fire on Rolfe Street, Smethwick. Currently, we have not treated any patients."

Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if in the area due to the incident involving asbestos.

Police have closed the road and a cordon still remains a mile away.

