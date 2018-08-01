Major Fire Breaks Out In Smethwick

Giant plumes of smoke have been seen over Birmingham today.

A fire broke out at appropriately midday at Rolfe Street, Smethwick.

It is believed the outbreak was caused by multiple cars at a garage near Rolfe Street station.

West Midlands Fire Service have issued a statement on the matter:

"We have a paramedic officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team in attendance at a large fire on Rolfe Street, Smethwick. Currently, we have not treated any patients."

Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if in the area due to the incident involving asbestos.

Police have closed the road and a cordon still remains a mile away.

Multiple crews are dealing with a large fire in the Smethwick area, around Rolfe Street.

Limited details are available at this time, updates will be issued in due course when available.

The incident was reported as cars on fire in a garage. pic.twitter.com/kuoXGz7R4P — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) 1 August 2018

A local business owner on Rolfe Street called @WestMidsFire when he saw the black smoke



Billy told me it filled the sky within minutes and he feared for people working inside the unit on #fire in #Smethwick



He understands everyone is out of the building and safe pic.twitter.com/ik8Upkcd7u — Charlotte Winfield (@JournoCharlotte) August 1, 2018