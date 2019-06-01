LGBT Lesson Protesters Slapped With High Court Injunction

Protesters against LGBT lessons who have been gathering outside a Birmingham primary school have been banned from the area by a High Court injunction.

Birmingham City Council made the application following several weeks of protests outside Anderton Park Primary School in the city.

Citing "increasing fears for the safety and well-being of the staff, children and parents", the council said it pursued legal action after the situation had become "too serious to tolerate".

The interim injunction covers the streets immediately surrounding the school and prevents protesters printing or distributing leaflets, inviting others to protest and encouraging people to congregate at the entrance.

According to the order published on the council's website, it also prohibits social media being used to make offensive or abusive comments about staff members.

Those protesting against LGBT teachings will have a chance to make their case to a judge on June 10.



Demonstrators have continued to gather outside the school in Dennis Road despite criticism from authorities including the council and police.

The head teacher announced the site would close for half term early last week over safety fears.

Leader of Birmingham City Council Councillor Ian Ward said: "I'm pleased that common sense has prevailed because children right across Birmingham should be free to attend school safely and without disruption.

"All our schools must be safe spaces and we will not tolerate the ongoing intimidation of parents, hard-working school staff and local residents.

"We'll continue to support the school and its staff and I would urge parents to take this opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue with the school about any concerns they may have."