Kings Norton Man Charged With Causing Death Of PSCO

24 January 2019, 05:17 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 05:18

Holly Burke Bearwood

A man from Kings Norton will appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a crash that killed a PCSO.

42 year old Darren Ogom, of Longdales Road, is accused of causing the death of the off-duty PCSO Holly Burke in Birmingham on Tuesday 

night.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ms Burke, who had been in the job for 14 months, died on Lordswood Road in the Bearwood area of the city at around 11.30pm.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Despite the best efforts of police and medical professionals, 28-year-old Holly sadly died at 

the scene.

"Her family has been informed and are being supported at this time."

Ogom, who is unemployed and lives in Kings Norton in Birmingham, has also been charged with driving without a licence, driving with no 

insurance and failing to stop for a police officer.

Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell said: "This is a desperately sad time for everyone who knew Holly and our thoughts and condolences are 

with Holly's mum and dad, family, friends and colleagues.

"There is no doubt that this tragic event will have an impact on those officers who responded and those who worked alongside her.

"Holly has been taken from us too soon and as a police family we are feeling this."

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson described Ms Burke's death as "truly tragic", and said she was "greatly valued" by the force 

and the communities she served.

The force said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who said investigators have been gathering 

evidence including body-worn and in-car footage.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the woman who sadly died in this tragic incident and 

everyone else affected.

"We have a duty to independently investigate in these circumstances and we will be examining the events prior to the collision to determine 

if appropriate policies and procedures were followed.

"We will be contacting the family of the woman who died to more fully explain our role and will keep them and the force regularly updated 

on our investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact police.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Chris Hugh's addresses his 'tough' love life amid Jesy Nelson rumours

Chris Hughes Calls Love Life 'Tough' Amid Jesy Nelson Romance Rumours

Little Mix

Logan Paul defends his plan to 'go gay for a month'

Logan Paul Says 'Going Gay For A Month' Comments Were A 'Poor Choice Of Words'

News

Gemma Collins is focusing on her skating skills not social media.

Gemma Collins Has Quit Social Media To Focus On Skating For Dancing On Ice

TV & Film

"Could you be happier?"

Love Island’s Jack Fowler & Josh Denzel Appear To Poke Fun At Wes Nelson & Megan Barton-Hanson’s Relationship

TV & Film

Check out the boys Jesy Nelson has dated over the years.

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriend List: Little Mix Star's Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Jake Roche

Little Mix