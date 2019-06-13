Jail For Birmingham Baby Kidnapper

A man has been convicted of abducting a baby from his Birmingham home.

It's as West Midlands Police release heart-warming video showing the moment officers rescue the tot following a pursuit.

James Dempsey , from Eden Road in Solihull, snatched the boy from an address in Sutton Coldfield on 3 April and prompted West Midlands Police to issue an urgent appeal to help trace the five-month old.

The force responded to sightings of Dempsey ’s Vauxhall Astra in Olton and Sheldon and at 9.30pm the following day traffic cops intercepted the car on a roundabout in Bickenhill Lane near Birmingham Airport.

Body-worn cameras capture the touching scene as officers carefully lift the baby from the front passenger seat, place him on a jacket and check to ensure he’s not hurt…before wrapping him in a police fleece to keep him warm.

Mum Chantelle Forrester - who gave consent to release the footage - later thanked West Midlands Police for reuniting her with her baby boy.

She added: “I’ll forever be grateful to the officers who brought my baby home. He was gone for about 36 hours but it felt like a lifetime."

Dempsey appeared in court on 13 June having admitted child abduction, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, theft and motoring offences.

He has been jailed for 27 months.