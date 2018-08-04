It's Broomsticks At The Ready As Quidditch Comes To Brum

4 August 2018, 11:41

Quidditch

The Harry Potter inspired sport is getting competitive in Birmingham this weekend.

Capital's been hearing how the Quidditch Premier League, which is coming to Birmingham this weekend, is geared to being inclusive so that anyone can play.

There are 20,000 players that take part in Quidditch around the world, a sport which originates from the U.S - of course inspired by Harry Potter. 

Players use broomsticks like the characters of the much loved film-series but sadly there's no flying. 

James Burnett who's the Captain of the West Midlands Revolution said: "It's very competitive and there are a lot of elements to it. 

"It's not a simple sport, so you can take it seriously in a competitive and an athletic sense."

 

 

The West Midlands Revolution will be hoping to defend their title as champions of the Premier League tournament on Saturday afternoon. 

Four other regional teams will also be playing for the top spot at the Tally Ho in Birmingham. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Felix Mallard, who plays Cooper James in 'Happy Together'

Who Is Felix Mallard? Everything You Need to Know About The 'Happy Together' Actor
Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley 'Love Island' Baby

WATCH: Did Kaz Just Let Slip She's Having The First 'Love Island' Baby With Josh?!
Marnie Simpson's fans are confused by this photo

Everyone’s Baffled By Marnie Simpson’s Disappearing Feet In This Picture
Stephanie Davis Reflects On Dark Days In Instagram Post

Stephanie Davis Reflects On 'Darkest Days' During Relationship With Jeremy McConnell In Heartfelt Instagram Post
One Direction Fan Teaches Her Boyfriend An Important Lesson

One Direction Fan Teaches Boyfriend A Lesson By Listening To Nothing But 1D On Epic Road Trip