Investigation Launched After Schoolgirl Assaulted In Oldbury Park

7 April 2019, 06:26 | Updated: 7 April 2019, 06:28

Police

West Midlands police have launched an investigation after a 13 year old girl was reportedly assaulted by a man in a park in Sandwell.

It's alleged to to have happened near football pitches in Barnford Hill Park, in Oldbury, just before 9am on April 5th.

She ran off and raised the alarm later with teachers.

Detective Sergeant Tony Parker from the Child Abuse Investigation Team urged anyone who was in or near the park on Friday morning to get in touch.

"We understand a female dog walker was using the park at the time and I'd be particularly keen to hear from her as she may have seen something.

