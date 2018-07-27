Illegal Traveller Camp Evicted From Druids Heath

Police received several calls about a disorder there

West Midlands Police have stepped in to break-up an illegal camp after traveller disorder in Birmingham.

They got around 40 emergency calls on Thursday (26th) about a big fight and vehicles being damaged on open land off Pennyacre Road in Druids Heath.

One man was stabbed, but his condition is not said to be life threatening.

Birmingham Police Inspector Noeleen Murrin, said: “What happened was totally unacceptable: a major fight, weapons used, spilling into the street and causing real concern in the local community.

“Two vehicles were badly damaged, possibly beyond viable repair.

“Response and specialist officers were quickly on the scene in a bid to quell the trouble and protect neighbouring residents and property.

“Police work alongside local authorities to negotiate with traveller groups who trespass on land with the aim of moving them on quickly and peacefully. But when we have incidents like last night we will not hesitate to step in and break-up illegal encampments at short notice.”

Enquiries continue into the disorder and stabbing.