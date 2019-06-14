Handsworth Murder Investigation Launched

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man, believed to be in his 50's, was found in Handsworth.

Officers were called to Oxhill Road yesterday afternoon where the victim was found with neck injuries.

A 36 year old man's being questioned on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Inspector Nick Barnes, from force CID, said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation and I am urging anyone who has information about what happened to get in touch with us.

“I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious in the area over the past few days."