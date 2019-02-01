Guns And Ammo Found In West Mids Raids

1 February 2019, 16:12 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 16:15

shotgun

Several guns and ammunition have been have been recovered by police during raids in the West Midlands.

Officers targted properties in Coventry and Birmingham on January 31st and February 1st

More than 250 shotgun cartridges and other ammunition of various calibres were also recovered, plus a quantity of suspected heroin and a set of weighing scales.

Officers raided a flat in Oxford Grove, Chelmsley Wood, where a man was arrested after a handgun was found hidden under his bed.

 

