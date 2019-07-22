Gun Find In Bordesley Green Bin

A member of the public has found a gun in a plastic bag in a bin in Bordesley.

West Mids Police say the .44 calibre revolver was found on Saturday and that it's now been sent off for forensic testing, to see if it's been used in a crime.

It comes as Capital figures found that gun crime and possession has risen across Birmingham and the Black Country over the past four years.

On Saturday a two week gun surrender was started across the West Midlands, as police hope weapons are taken off the streets as the school holidays start.