Fresh Plea A Year After Wolverhampton Murder

West Mids Police say they're continuing to work to get justice for a family of a Wolverhampton teenager, stabbed to death in Merry Hill.

A year on from the death of 15 year old Keelan Wilson, detectives say they're working on a complex investigation but still need the public's help.

The teenager was found with fatal stab wounds on 29 May 2018 in Langley Road.

So far, nine teenagers have been arrested and released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from the force's homicide team, said: "It is exactly a year on from Keelan's tragic death and we are just as determined now, as we were then, to get justice for his family.



"This is a complex investigation and there is ongoing work which is not always visible to the public.



"However, we continue to need your help in catching Keelan's killer or killers. I appreciate there may have been people who didn't feel they could speak to officers at the time due to a sense of misguided loyalty.



"But this a 15-year-old boy, who had his life ahead of him, who has been taken away at the hands of a knife and we need to ensure justice prevails. Any piece of information, however insignificant you feel it is, could be crucial in cracking the case."