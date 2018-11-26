Four Arrested After Villa Blues Derby

26 November 2018, 06:38 | Updated: 26 November 2018, 06:41

Police arrest

Four men have been arrested following violence and disorder at a Birmingham derby football match.

One, aged 42, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman leaving the Aston Villa v Birmingham City game at Villa Park on Sunday.

Another, aged 22, was arrested after allegedly setting off a flare inside the stadium, West Midlands Police said.

A 25-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing class A drugs, while a 19-year-old, also from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

"Small pockets of violence were reported before and after the match," the force said, but officers were "quick to restore calm".

Superintendent Phil Dolby said: "Fortunately, the four men arrested don't represent the majority of fans who enjoyed a great game in the way you'd expect.

"There was a large operation in place for the match which involved us working closely with both clubs and their respective supporter associations.

"Our officers will remain in the area and city centre in the hours after the game to keep everyone safe."

The Championship game was won by Aston Villa 4-2.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Rihanna And Donald Glover On Set In Cuba

What Is 'Guava Island'; The Upcoming Collaboration Between Rihanna And Donald Glover?
Ariana Grande responded to a troll saying "i pray you never have to deal with anything like this"

Ariana Grande Responds To Troll Who Claims She's "Milking" Mac Miller's Death
Harry Styles inspired 'After' movie trailer is here

WATCH: Steamy Harry Styles Fan Fiction Movie Trailer For 'After' Has Divided Opinion
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Host Lavish Thanksgiving Party Ahead Of Their Wedding Next Week
The Love Island 2018 cast.

You Won’t Believe How Little The Cast Are Earning For Love Island: The Christmas Reunion

TV & Film