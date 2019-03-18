Fire Fighters Tackle Birmingham Warehouse Blaze

Around 100 firefighters have been deployed to tackle a huge fire near a train station.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said they received several 999 calls at around 5.11am on Monday after reports of a large blaze at a furniture storage warehouse in Tyseley, Birmingham.

The fire, on Hay Hall Road near Tyseley station, was attended by 15 crews, three hydraulic platforms and a high volume water pumping unit, WMFS added.

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and a Hazardous Area Response Team were also called to the scene, as well as representatives from gas and electric services, Birmingham City Council and the Environment Agency.

WMFS station commander Marc Hudson said: "This is a significant fire, the smoke from which can be seen for several miles.

"People who live or work nearby should keep doors and windows closed as a precaution, and drivers should avoid the area because a number of roads are closed."

Mr Hudson said crews are likely to be at the scene for a good part of the day.

West Midlands Railway said train services running through Tyseley station and Birmingham Snow Hill may be cancelled or delayed due to the fire.

Photo thanks to West Midlands Fire Service.