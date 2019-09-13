Fatal Dudley House Fire Not Treated As Suspicious

A 64-year-old woman has died in a house fire which is believed to have started accidentally.

West Midlands Police said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene after the blaze in Kingswinford, near Dudley, on Thursday night.

Fire crews arrived at the property four minutes after an emergency call, reporting a severe fire in a ground-floor bedroom of the property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Our fire investigators have been in attendance overnight. Although the precise cause has yet to be determined, it is believed at this stage to be accidental and related to electrical equipment.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the property in The Knoll after being alerted by the fire service at 9.09pm.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "Sadly a woman found inside the property was confirmed dead on scene by ambulance staff.

"A man, who was out of the property when the emergency services arrived, received treatment by ambulance staff after suffering minor smoke inhalation. He didn't require further hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."