Ex Birmingham Rough Sleeper In Running For Video Award

A Birmingham man's inspirational story is up for a prestigious film award.

Four years ago Carl Price had been sleeping rough in shop doorways and car parls for 17 years, regularly using drugs.

Now a film, made for the Birmingham charity Change Grow Live, showing Carl's journey to recovery, has been shortlisted for the Charity Film Awards.

He told Capital Reports when he realised he wanted to turn his life around.

Carl now works for Change Grow Live as an Outreach Worker, helping others who were in the same situation he was. He uses his own expriences to help others.

He said: "I shared my story because I wanted to show that everyone, with the right support, can have a second chance. When I came to Change Grow Live I was a broken man physically and mentally. Not only did they help me to turn my life around, they put their trust in me and gave me an opportunity to make something of myself. Now I have a family, children and a job - more than I ever dreamed"

You can see Carl's story here https://www.charityfilmawards.com/videos/carls-story