E-Trikes Trialled In Birmingham

19 March 2019, 07:14 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 07:55

e-trike

Royal Mail is holding its first ever trial of e-Trikes, powered by a combination of solar, battery, pedal and brake technology.

The move will help postal workers deliver letters and parcels in a more environmentally-friendly way, said Royal Mail.

Eight e-Trikes will be trialled in Stratford, east London, Cambridge and Sutton Coldfield in the next few weeks, for six months before the company decides whether to expand the trikes more widely across the UK.

The Italian-made trikes will be able to carry letters, cards and most parcels, on roads and some cycle paths.

Pedals are assisted by a battery-operated motor, recharged by mains power, aided by solar panels on the trike.

David Gold, director of public affairs & policy at Royal Mail, said: "We are committed to making changes to our operations which reduce our environmental impact whilst ensuring we continue to meet customer expectations.

"Alongside our ongoing transformation programme and the introduction of electric vans in locations across our business, this trial is part of a programme of initiatives across our business that will ensure we can continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly."

Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said: "I'm delighted that Royal Mail is trialling e-trikes which will take polluting vehicles off our streets, helping to reduce congestion and clean up London's toxic air.

"I hope this trial will be extended and other delivery companies follow Royal Mail's lead so that many more communities can benefit."

