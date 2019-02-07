Murder Appeal 10 Years After Death In Bromsgrove

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a murder in Bromsgrove 10 years ago.

A £10,000 reward's being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) who killed David Currier at his home in Birmingham Road back in 2009.

The 35 year-old was suffered a fatal wound to his leg in the early hours of Saturday 7th February.

At the time of his murder his young son, who was only six years old, was present at the address. When officers attended, he was discovered alone at the property with his deceased father.

David's family continue to hope that the perpetrators of his murder will be found and his brother, Nick Barry, urges anyone with information to come forward:

"It has now been ten years since David's devastating murder and while nothing will bring him back, as a family we are desperate to find out who is responsible for taking him from us.



"If you have any information we urge you to contact the police or Crimestoppers as we are still suffering from our loss and cannot find closure until the offenders are brought to justice."



Detective Inspector Mark Walters from West Mercia Police said: "Officers continue to investigate this tragic death and remain committed to the investigation.



"We are renewing our appeal and urge anyone with information to contact us. We know that some people feel unable to speak directly to the police. This is why Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £10,000 to anyone who can give them information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers stays 100% anonymous.



"I am confident there are people out there who know the identity of those responsible for David's murder and encourage anyone who may have any information, no matter how small or insignificant they may feel it is, to please come forward.



"The investigation team are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the white coloured transit van or dark red hatch-back car on or near to Birmingham Road and/or School Lane around the time of the incident.



"Our thoughts remain with the family of David Currier who continue to suffer from their loss 10 years on and in particular his son, who tragically lost his father at such a young age."