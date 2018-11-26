Cyclist dies in Wolverhampton crash

26 November 2018, 18:35 | Updated: 26 November 2018, 18:38

West Midlands Ambulance

It happened at the junction of Hickman Avenue and Culwick Street in Wolverhampton at just before 2.25pm on Monday afternoon.

An ambulance was on scene in three minutes quickley followed by a second ambulance and a paramedic officer.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found a cyclist who had suffered very serious injuries. 

Despite immediate assessment, sadly, there was nothing that could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

