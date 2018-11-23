Cradley Heath Man Given Hospital Order For Manslaughter

A dad of two from Cradley Heath has been handed a hospital order after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Karl Glancey, of Dingle Avenue, was found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, after being charged with murder and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Glancey attacked his wife with an iron bar at their home on a Sunday afternoon last year before driving to his father-in-law's house and attacking him.

He then made his way to his wife's aunt's house where he slashed her with a knife.

Glancey was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a body of a 47 year old man was then discovered the next day in the house next to his mum's with stab wounds , when he was charged with murder.

On Wednesday 14 November, he was sentenced to a hospital order at Birmingham Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison from the force's homicide team, said: "Sadly whatever caused Glancey's mental health episode that day, resulted in a family losing a much-loved relative. Martin Briggs had spent

Sunday at his uncle's house and was due to see him again the following day, but sadly he wasn't seen alive again.



"Glancey's family too have been torn apart by his actions that day and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this tragic incident."