CCTV Images Released As Pensioner Robbed In Birmingham

15 January 2019, 08:44

Alum Rock Birmingham Robbery

West Midlands Police have appealed to the public for help following the violent robbery of an elderly woman in Birmingham.

The force released the CCTV footage on Monday afternoon, which shows a woman in her 70s being dragged to the pavement by three men 

who then proceed to steal her tablet device. 

 

 

 

The woman, who was not injured in the robbery, was walking alone near a Havelock Road at 2.40pm on December 28.

The trio, dressed in all black, are later seen running across a car park and into Alum Rock Road.

Dave Thompson, chief constable of West Midlands Police, shared the CCTV footage on Twitter and appealed to the public for help, labelling the criminals as "vile".

Police have encouraged anyone with further information on the three men to come forward.

