CCTV Images Following Wolverhampton Shooting

Police have released CCTV images of two teenagers they're keen to speak to following a shooting in Wolverhampton.

Officers were called to Lowe Street on Easter Sunday (1 April) this year) following reports of gun fire.

After months of enquiries detectives are now able to release CCTV images.

Police say shots were fired at a blue BMW by a group of up to four hooded men, shots were fired back from the car before the group ran off down Dunstall Road.

There are no reports of injuries but police say a number of people would have been walking down the street.

A 21 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, but was later released with no further action.