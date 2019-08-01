Camp Hill Train Stations Give £15m Boost

Birmingham is reviving three stations thanks to funding by the Department for Transport.

A £15m boost means passenger services will start on the Camp Hill Line, calling at Moseley, Kings Heath and Hazewell.

Transport for the West Midlands (TfWM) and the West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE) are working with Network Rail and West Midlands Trains on the development.

Work hopes to start next year, with the hope they'll be ready for 2022 when Birmingham hosts the Commonwealth Games.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said: "Thanks to this Government funding we can now get on with planning and building the Camp Hill Line stations in the next two years.



"This will see passenger services calling at Moseley, Kings Heath and Hazelwell for the first time in 80 years.



"It will provide residents with easier and faster connections to get to the places they need to go and will offer people a real alternative to the car - helping to ease congestion and improving the air we breathe."

These new stations will provide regular train services into Birmingham New Street, with quick journey times.



Cllr Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham City Council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: "This is great news for the people of south Birmingham who have long campaigned to get these stations reopened.



"This, along with the huge investment in trams, buses and cycling is going to transform the way we travel as we move to more sustainable forms of transport."