Calls for Carillion Criminal Investigation

14 January 2019, 09:26 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 09:29

Carillion jacket

A leading trade union is stepping up calls for a criminal investigation into the collapse of engineering giant Carillion on the first anniversary of the Wolverhampton-based group going out of business.

Unite has accused the Government of not taking enough action to ensure there wasn't another "corporate meltdown."

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation on January 15 last year, leading to thousands of job losses.

Unite said the cost to the taxpayer was over £150 million, including redundancy pay and "lucrative" work for accountants.

Unite assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail said: "It is staggering that a year after the biggest corporate failure in modern UK history the 

government has carried on as though it is business as normal.

"The government's failure to take action to ensure that there cannot be similar collapses in the future is a betrayal of workers, who still face 

being cast on the scrapheap without warning because of irresponsible directors who place profits and shareholder dividends before people.

"The fact that no one involved in Carillion has yet had any form of action taken against them demonstrates either that the regulators are 

failing to do their jobs or that existing laws are too weak. If it is the latter then we need better, stronger laws.

"Taxpayers were handed a bill of over £150 million to clean up the mess left by Carillion, yet the government has failed to end bandit 

capitalism in the UK.

"A year on from Carillion's collapse the government needs to stop prevaricating and start taking effective action to drive bandit capitalism 

out of the UK."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Millie Bobby Brown is fed up of people telling her to "act your age"

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At Critics Who Told Her To “Act Your Age” After Posing In Snakeskin Midi Dress

TV & Film

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

TV & Film

Megan Barton-Hanson supports beau Wes Nelson during Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice Viewers Claim Megan Barton-Hanson Looks Like A “Scorned Ex” While Supporting Boyfriend Wes Nelson

News

Love Island 2015 winner Jessica Hayes announces she's pregnant

Love Island Winner Jess Hayes Announces Pregnancy With Her & Fiancé's First Child

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner has lost her Instagram record to an egg.

Kylie Jenner No Longer Has The Most-Liked Picture On Instagram Thanks To This Egg

News