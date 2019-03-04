Callous And Prolific Burglar Jailed
4 March 2019, 17:17 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 17:19
A burglar, who police have described as callous and prolific, who carried out a burglary spree across Wolverhampton and Birmingham has been jailed.
Nicholas Mason , aged 44 from no fixed address, was responsible for 22 burglaries at homes between 31 May and 8 June last year.
He stole personal possessions, cars and bank cards which he then used to fraudulently buy items from shops.
He was apprehended on 8 June after being hit on the head by a homeowner who found Mason in his garden in East Park, Wolverhampton, with a laptop and phone.
Mason was arrested and charged with 25 counts of burglary. Following a nine week trial, where Mason represented himself, he was found guilty of 22 burglaries and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
