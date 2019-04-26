Cage Fighter Jailed For Assaulting Police Officer

26 April 2019, 17:31 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 17:33

Bobby Mason

A Stourbridge cage fighter who injured a police officer while resisting arrest in a violent attack caught on bodyworn video has been jailed for a year.

PCs Jack Moorhouse and Luci Boardman called at the home of Bobby Mason to arrest him following a serious assault earlier that morning.

Body worn video captured Mason threatening both officers and at one point asking PC Moorhouse if the button on his radio was an alarm, in an attempt to intimidate him.

When the 38-year-old was told he was under arrest, he became even more aggressive and tried to punch PC Moorhouse, before grabbing him in a headlock, choking him and refusing to let go.

The 38-year-old, of Oak Park Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge, was charged and later pleaded guilty to common assault and actual bodily harm.

He was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 25th April following the attacks, which happened 10 February this year.

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Taylor Swift's 'Me' music video

Taylor Swift 'Me!': Easter Eggs & Hidden Meanings In New Music Video

Taylor Swift

Stormzy appeared on the first episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Stormzy And Jack Whitehall Launch The Brand New Podcast For Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

Selena Gomez hinted at Taylor Swift's 'Me!' in 2017

Selena Gomez Hinted At Taylor Swift's New Song 'ME!' Nearly Two Years Ago

Taylor Swift

What is the sound at the end of the Avengers: Endgame credits?

Avengers: Endgame: What's The Sound In The Post-Credits Scene?

TV & Film

Chloe Sims shared an Instagram Story of her daughter's father

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Finally Shares Photo Of Daughter, Madison's Father's Face

TV & Film