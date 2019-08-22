Boy, 10, Dies After Being Found Unconscious At Birmingham Property

22 August 2019, 14:02 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 14:03

Generic Police Pic

A 10-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious at a property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said his death is being treated as unexplained.

The child was found at an address in Blossomville Way in Acocks Green on Thursday morning.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place in due course, police said.

In a tweet, the force said: "Sadly a 10-year-old child has died after being found unconscious at an address on Blossomville Way, Acocks Green this morning (22 August).

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will take place in due course."

The force added that inquiries are continuing.

