Blues And Villa Charged By FA After St Andrews Derby

14 March 2019, 11:44 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 11:49

St Andrews

Birmingham and Aston Villa have been charged by the FA after the team's recent derby, but not over THAT pitch invasion.

 They've been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the match on Sunday 10 March.

After a rash tackle from Blues midlfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld on Villa captain Jack Grealish in the fifth minute, players from both sides were involved in scuffles.

Kieftenbeld was booked for the challenge. Both clubs have until Monday March 18 to respond, the Football Association said in a statement.

The match at St Andrew's was overshadowed by an incident during the ninth minute when a spectator ran onto the pitch and threw a punch at Jack Grealish.

The midfielder, who was able to continue playing, went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Villa.

Birmingham fan 27 year old Paul Mitchell, from Rubery, was subsequently jailed for 14 weeks for his attack on Grealish after pleading guilty to assault and invading the pitch.

He was also banned from all football stadiums for 10 years by Birmingham Magistrates' Court, while Blues imposed a lifetime ban from their fixtures.

