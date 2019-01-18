Birmingham Top For Pothole Fixing

Birmingham and Walsall have some of the fastest response times for fixing the most severe potholes in the country.

The most common response time is two hours, with 79 local authorities looking to patch up their roads within this period.

But the two councils in our region get to the problem within an hour.

These are the councils with the slowest response times to serious potholes:

Five days: Coventry

72 hours: Leicestershire

48 hours: Cornwall and Isles of Scilly

36 hours: Bournemouth

The figures are based on data provided by 190 of the 207 local highway authorities in Britain.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "It is understandable that large rural authorities set themselves longer response times, simply

as a result of having to travel further to effect repairs, but motorists might still be surprised to see such a wide variation across the country.

"Those particularly vulnerable to potholes - cyclists and motorcyclists - might ask whether the speed of pothole investigation should be

based solely on the risk to users."