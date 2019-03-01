Birmingham Teen Jailed For Murdering A Grandfather

An 18 year old, who stabbed A grandfather in what police have described as a ferocious attack, in a park in Birmingham, has been jailed.

A teenage murderer who told a friend "I've done an M" after stabbing to death a grandfather has been ordered to serve at least 17 years behind bars.

Leary Dalton-Byrne was arrested after his confession was filmed and circulated on social media following his fatal attack on 45-year-old Dean Ward.

The 18-year-old killer repeatedly stabbed Mr Ward with a large kitchen knife on June 20 last year as the victim was walking through Finchley Park in Kingstanding, Birmingham, with a friend.

Dalton-Byrne, of Bristol Road, Longbridge, Birmingham, asked Mr Ward for a cigarette and when he said he did not smoke, he was stabbed several times in the legs.

The victim's friend called an ambulance but he died a week later from complications caused by his injuries.

In custody, Dalton-Byrne denied being responsible, instead claiming a friend he was with in the park carried out the attack, but he was convicted of murder by a jury in December.

Passing sentence on Dalton-Byrne, Judge Paul Farrer QC said: "By any measure this was a brutal and sustained attack against an unarmed and effectively helpless victim.

"After the stabbing, you showed no remorse whatsoever. Instead you made your way to the home of a friend. He noticed that you had cuts to your fingers on your right hand and asked what you'd done.

"You boasted that you had just 'done an M'. Although you sought to persuade the jury that was a reference to ecstasy, it was obviously a reference to the murder you had just carried out."

After Dalton-Byrne was handed a life sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Dunn, who led the investigation, said: "Dean's family has been left devastated by the death of their loving granddad, father, son and brother.

"Although nothing will bring Dean back, we hope this sentence brings some closure to his family and sends a strong message to those willing to carry knives on our streets.

"Knife violence devastates many lives and our relentless fight to tackle this menace continues. If people do suspect someone is carrying a knife in public, or have any concerns relating to knife crime in their community, then we want to hear from them."